Jaguars WR Zay Jones Arrested On Misdemeanor Domestic Battery Charge

Jaguars WR Zay Jones was arrested Monday night on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to John Shipley.

“We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time,” a Jaguars spokesperson said, via Shipley.

Jones, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. He’s was in the third year of his four-year, $6.77 million contract that includes $4.3 million guaranteed when Buffalo traded him to the Raiders in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

Jones made a base salary of $1.33 million in the final year of his deal and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent before the Raiders opted to re-sign him.

From there, the Jaguars signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract back in 2022.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in three games for the Jaguars and recorded 78 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns.