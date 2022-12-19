Jalen Hurts Week 16 Status In Doubt Due To Shoulder Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play in Week 16’s game against the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during the team’s win over the Bears on Sunday.

Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground on a hit.

Tom Pelissero reports that Hurts’ status is “in doubt” this week but this isn’t considered a long-term issue.

According to Ian Rapoport, there’s a “real chance” Gardner Minshew starts for the Eagles this weekend.

Hurts, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles out of Oklahoma back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $6,025,171 rookie contract that included a $1,941,943 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hurt has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.

We will have more news on Hurts as it becomes available.