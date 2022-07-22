Jalen Ramsey Among Rams’ Players Placed On PUP List

The Los Angeles Rams are placing CB Jalen Ramsey, LB Travin Howard, S Quentin Lake and RB Kyren Williams on the active/PUP list to open training camp, per Sarah Barshop.

These players can be activated at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Ramsey underwent offseason shoulder surgery but is expected to be ready for the regular season.

Ramsey, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and is set to make a base salary of $3.63 million in 2019.

The Jaguars picked up Ramsey’s fifth-year option that will cost them around $13 million for the 2020 season before trading him to the Rams for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

He signed a five-year, $105 million extension before the start of the 2020 season and is set to earn a $15,000,000 base salary in 2022.

In 2022, Ramsey appeared in 16 games and recorded 77 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four interceptions, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 16 pass defenses.