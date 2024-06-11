Ja’Marr Chase At Bengals Minicamp, Tee Higgins Absent

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is in attendance at the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp while WR Tee Higgins remains absent.

Rapoport adds Chase is subject to fines if he’s not present while Higgins is not because he hasn’t signed the franchise tag.

Both receivers skipped OTAs in hopes of negotiating a new long-term contract.

Chase, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and a unanimous All-American during his sophomore season. He opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. The Bengals took Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase is in the final year of a four-year, $30,819,642 contract with the Bengals that included a $19,774,285 signing bonus. The Bengals picked up a fifth-year option on him in 2024 worth $21.816 million fully guaranteed.

In 2023, Chase appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and caught 100 passes on 145 targets for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns.

Higgins, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which will cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Higgins appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 42 receptions on 76 targets for 656 yards receiving and five touchdowns.