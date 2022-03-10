Jason Kelce Announces He’ll Return For Another Season

Eagles C Jason Kelce announced he’ll return for the team for the 2022 season.

Kelce was contemplating retirement this offseason, but instead decided that he’ll return to anchor the team’s offensive line.

The two sides will need to work out a contract given Kelce is currently scheduled to be a free agent but that should be close to a formality.

Kelce, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.

He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021.

In 2021, Kelce appeared in and started 17 games for the Eagles at center.