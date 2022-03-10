Jason Kelce Announces He’ll Return For Another Season

Eagles C Jason Kelce announced he’ll return for the team for the 2022 season.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 10, 2022
Kelce was contemplating retirement this offseason, but instead decided that he’ll return to anchor the team’s offensive line.
The two sides will need to work out a contract given Kelce is currently scheduled to be a free agent but that should be close to a formality.
Kelce, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2011. He was entering the sixth year of his seven-year, $40.11 million contract when he agreed to an extension with the Eagles in 2019 that paid him an annual salary of $11 million.
He then signed a one-year deal with the Eagles worth up to $12 million in March of 2021.
In 2021, Kelce appeared in and started 17 games for the Eagles at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!