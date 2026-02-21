Jaxon Smith-Njigba Hoping To Become Highest-Paid WR

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba feels that he should be the league’s highest-paid wide receiver when he receives a new contract extension.

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done,” Smith-Njigba said in a recent interview. “I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s going to be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that’s worth a lot more.”

Seattle can pick up its fifth-year option in 2027 on Smith-Njigba, who currently has one-year left on his four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract.

“I would play this game for free,” Smith-Njigba added. “I love this game so much. But you don’t have to, and I’m learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day.”

Smith-Njigba looks to be the next $40 million-per-year receiver after being named the Offensive Player of the Year for 2025 and helping his team win the Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba, 23, holds the Ohio State records for most catches in a single game with 15 (twice) and most receiving yards in a single season with 1,606 during the 2021 season. He was a third-team All-American in 2021 and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season.

He signed a four-year, $14,417,308 contract that includes a $7,485,316 signing bonus and carried a $3,931,993 cap figure for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Smith-Njigba appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and caught 119 of 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

