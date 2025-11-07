Jayden Daniels Won’t Require Surgery For Elbow Injury, Not Headed To IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that an MRI on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels‘ elbow revealed that his injury is not as serious as it could have been.

Daniels reportedly did not sustain ligament damage and will not require surgery.

Beyond that, the Commanders will not be placing him on injured reserve, which means he should be able to return this season.

Daniels reportedly received multiple medical opinions on his elbow from some of the top experts.

Daniels, 24, started his collegiate career at Arizona State before transferring to LSU for his final two seasons. He won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 and was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Daniels signed a four-year, $37,746,650 contract that includes a $24,272,108 signing bonus and will carry a $8,578,784 cap figure for the 2025 season. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

Entering today’s game, Daniels had appeared in five games and completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 44 times for 211 yards and one touchdown.