Jayden Reed Undergoing Surgery For Broken Collarbone, Hoping To Return In November

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Friday that Packers WR Jayden Reed will undergo surgery next week for the broken collarbone he suffered during Thursday’s win over the Commanders.

According to Rapoport, Reed is hoping to be back with the Packers in November at some point.

The Packers will place Reed on injured reserve in the near future and add someone to their roster.

Reed made a great catch for a touchdown that was ultimately negated by penalty. Worse yet, Reed fell directly on his shoulder with a defender on his back and was in immediate pain.

Reed, 25, was selected with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round by the Packers. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,180,777 rookie contract that includes a $2,222,383 signing bonus.

Reed is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2025, Reed has appeared in two games for the Packers and caught three passes for 45 yards receiving and a touchdown.