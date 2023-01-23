Jerry Jones Reaffirms Mike McCarthy’s Job Security Following Loss To 49ers

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if anything had changed regarding HC Mike McCarthy‘s job status after Dallas dropped a winnable game in the playoffs against the 49ers for the second straight season.

“No. Not at all,” Jones responded, via Todd Archer.

The Cowboys have been 12-5 each of the past two seasons but McCarthy’s job status has been a hot topic for a year, due in part to the high expectations in Dallas and also to the presence of former Saints HC Sean Payton as a possible alternative.

However, Ian Rapoport notes Payton doesn’t even consider the Cowboys to be an option as he looks to return to coaching, and Rapoport points out Jones has steadily and consistently backed his current head coach.

Rapoport says he doesn’t think McCarthy’s job has ever been in question despite all of the noise.

McCarthy, 59, began his NFL coaching career with the Chiefs back in 1993 as an offensive quality control coordinator. He bounced around with the Packers, Saints and 49ers before the Packers hired him as their head coach in 2006.

The Packers made the decision to move on from McCarthy following their disappointing loss to the Cardinals in Week 13 of 2018. He was out of football in 2019 before being hired by the Cowboys in 2020.

During his 13-year tenure in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a record of 125-77-2 (61.8 percent), which includes nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title in 2010.

McCarthy has a record of 30-20 in three years with the Cowboys, with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.