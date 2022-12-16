Jerry Jones Says They’re Close To Signing Odell Beckham Jr

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tells Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports that he expects to sign free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr at some point in the near future.

“Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said. “There’s a good chance he will, with the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two, and then I’ll look to the future. But most of it being about now.”

Jones indicated that they could have a deal in place after the team’s Week 15 game against the Jaguars. While he didn’t offer any specifics regarding what the deal make look like, Bell mentions that Beckham would likely sign for the remainder of the 2023 season.

“I’m hopeful we can get into some important games and have some Deion Sanders-type results,” Jones said. “Could this be possible to have a great player like that get in two or three playoff games and make some significant plays? I think very much so. That’s not an exaggerated thought at all.”

“The great ones, the extraordinary ones, have an ability to make a play or two in game that can be the difference in a world championship or not,” Jones added. “It’s kind of against the principles of all the practices, the repetition that you do for football. It’s against that. But the reality is, it happens. That’s been my motivation.”

All indications have been that the Cowboys were going to add Beckham Jr at some point. However, the team opted to sign T.Y. Hilton recently so there was some question about whether Odell was still in the mix for Dallas.

There have been some concerns about Beckham requiring more time to return to game action following the torn ACL he suffered late last season.

Beckham said on LeBron James’ Thursday Night Football alternate feed of The Shop that he doesn’t see the point in playing during the preseason.

“I’ve played football for a long time,” Beckham said. “I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play (in the) regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

Prior reports mentioned that Beckham was seeking a long-term deal that would allow him to finish out his career with one team. Although, it seems like he’ll end up being a free agent again next year.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.