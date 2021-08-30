Jets Activate S Ashtyn Davis, Waive CB Lamar Jackson

The Jets have officially activated S Ashtyn Davis from the PUP list, per Connor Hughes.

New York has also begun trimming its roster down to 53 players and CB Lamar Jackson is among the first cuts, according to Ralph Vacchiano.

Jackson is someone the team would like to bring back to the practice squad, however.

The full list of Jets cuts so far includes:

CB Lamar Jackson

Davis, 24, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

He signed a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded 36 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.