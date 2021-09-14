Jets Announce 10 Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced 10 roster moves on Tuesday including placing four players on the injured reserve: OT Mekhi Becton, P Braden Mann, LB Blake Cashman, and S Lamarcus Joyner.

New York also signed S Jarrod Wilson, OL Isaiah Williams, LB BJ Goodson, and P Thomas Morstead to the active roster, and OL Elijah Nkansah and LB Noah Dawkins to the practice squad.

— New York Jets (@nyjets) September 14, 2021

Becton was expected to be placed on the injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury and will need arthroscopic surgery to repair damaged cartilage, in addition to a dislocated kneecap and a sprained MCL.

Becton is expected to miss four to six weeks with his injury.

Becton, 22, was a three-year starter at Louisville and earned second-team All American honors before being selected by the Jets with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton signed a four-year, $18,446,045 rookie contract that included a $10,975,306 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth year for the Jets to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2020, Becton appeared in fourteen games for the Jets, making thirteen starts at left tackle.

Joyner, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving the Rams’ franchise tag in 2018.

Joyner made a salary of $11,287,000 fully guaranteed for the 2018 season and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal with the Raiders in 2019.

The Raiders released him earlier this offseason and he signed with the Jets on a one-year, $4.5 million deal. He sustained an elbow injury in Week 1 that was considered to be season-ending.

In 2020, Joyner appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 66 tackles, no interceptions or forced fumbles, and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 89 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.