Jets Announce Four Roster Moves

The Jets announced that they are placing CB Justin Hardee on injured reserve and added OL Carter Warren to the active roster.

Roster moves: – Placed CB Justin Hardee on IR

– OL Carter Warren added to active roster

New York is also elevating defensive backs Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes for Week 6.

Hardee, 29, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Saints’ practice squad.

New Orleans promoted Hardee to their active roster a few weeks later and he returned to the Saints for two years on one-year contracts.

Hardee, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, signed a contract with the Jets back in 2021 and has remained with the team ever since.

In 2023, Hardee has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded one tackle.