Jets Announce Six Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets announced six practice squad transactions on Tuesday, including adding CB Craig James, CB Tae Hayes and CB Kalon Barnes to the unit.

New York cut OT Cedric Ogbuehi, OL Chris Glaser and CB Nehemiah Shelton to make room.

The Jets’ practice squad now includes:

DB Trey Dean TE Zack Kuntz G Adam Pankey DE Marquiss Spencer DE Jalyn Holmes DB Tyreque Jones LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball G Jason Poe WR Malik Taylor WR Irvin Charles RB Xazavian Valladay QB Trevor Siemian DL Tanzel Smart CB Kalon Barnes CB Tae Hayes CB Craig James

Ogbuehi, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020 and brought him back again in 2021.

Seattle later released Ogbuehi and he went on to have brief stints with the Ravens, Titans, Texans and Jets before joining the Dolphins this summer. He was released coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Ogbuehi appeared in seven games for the Jets, making five starts for them.