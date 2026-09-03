Jets Announced Four More Roster Moves Thursday

The New York Jets announced they signed OT Brant Banks to the practice squad and cut OL Marquis Hayes in a corresponding move.

We’ve signed OL Brant Banks to the practice squad and released OL Marquis Hayes We’ve also released LB Mykal Walker with an injury settlement and waived RB Dominic Richardson with an injury settlement — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 3, 2026

They also cut LB Mykal Walker and RB Dominic Richardson from injured reserve.

Walker, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Falcons in 2020 out of Fresno State. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.

Atlanta opted to waive him last August, and he was subsequently claimed by the Chicago Bears before being among their final roster cuts.

He had a stint on the Raiders practice squad before the Steelers later signed him to a contract and promoted him to the active roster. He signed a one-year deal with the Commanders last offseason.

Walker signed with Arizona in March but was among their final roster cuts before joining the Jets.

In 2025, Walker appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 31 tackles and one tackle for loss.