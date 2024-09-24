Jets Announced Three PS Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed S Jalen Mills and LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad, cutting S Jaylen Key in a corresponding move.
New York’s practice squad now includes:
- OL Obinna Eze (International)
- TE Anthony Firkser
- DL Bruce Hector
- TE Zack Kuntz
- OL Kohl Levao
- QB Adrian Martinez
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- S Jarius Monroe
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- CB Tre Swilling
- WR Jason Brownlee
- RB Kene Nwangwu
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- C Connor McGovern
- S Jalen Mills
- LB Brandon Smith
Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.
New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released last month.
In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.
