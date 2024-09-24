Jets Announced Three PS Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed S Jalen Mills and LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad, cutting S Jaylen Key in a corresponding move.

We’ve signed S Jalen Mills and LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad and released S Jaylen Key from the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 24, 2024

New York’s practice squad now includes:

OL Obinna Eze (International) TE Anthony Firkser DL Bruce Hector TE Zack Kuntz OL Kohl Levao QB Adrian Martinez LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball S Jarius Monroe CB Kendall Sheffield CB Tre Swilling WR Jason Brownlee RB Kene Nwangwu LB Jackson Sirmon C Connor McGovern S Jalen Mills LB Brandon Smith

Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots.

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released last month.

In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.