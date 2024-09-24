Jets Announced Three PS Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New York Jets announced they have signed S Jalen Mills and LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad, cutting S Jaylen Key in a corresponding move. 

New York’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL Obinna Eze (International)
  2. TE Anthony Firkser
  3. DL Bruce Hector
  4. TE Zack Kuntz
  5. OL Kohl Levao
  6. QB Adrian Martinez
  7. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  8. S Jarius Monroe
  9. CB Kendall Sheffield
  10. CB Tre Swilling
  11. WR Jason Brownlee
  12. RB Kene Nwangwu
  13. LB Jackson Sirmon
  14. C Connor McGovern
  15. S Jalen Mills
  16. LB Brandon Smith

Mills, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract and tested the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. 

The Eagles brought Mills back on a one-year contract worth up to $5 million. He was once again an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he agreed to a four-year, $24 million deal with the Patriots. 

New England re-signed Mills last year and converted him back to safety. He signed another one-year deal with the Giants this offseason but was released last month. 

In 2023, Mills appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 45 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense.

