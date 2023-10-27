Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Clear Concussion Protocol

By
Nate Bouda
-

Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed officially cleared the concussion protocol on Friday and are expected to play on Sunday against the Giants.

Gardner, 23, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. 

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Gardner has appeared in five games and recorded 20 tackles, a forced fumble and three pass defenses. 

