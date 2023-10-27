Jets CBs Sauce Gardner & D.J. Reed Clear Concussion Protocol

Jets CBs Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed officially cleared the concussion protocol on Friday and are expected to play on Sunday against the Giants.

Gardner, 23, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2023, Gardner has appeared in five games and recorded 20 tackles, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.