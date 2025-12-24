Jets Claim DB Chris Smith Off Waivers From Rams

The New York Jets officially claimed DB Christopher Smith off waivers from the Rams on Wednesday.

The Jets also placed QB Justin Fields on injured reserve to create a roster spot for Smith.

Smith, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2023. He later signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Raiders.

However, Smith was waived last month and later claimed by the Rams. Los Angeles opted to waive Smith earlier this week.

In 2025, Smith has appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and Rams, recording three tackles and no interceptions.