Jets Claim G David Moore Off Waivers From Panthers

The New York Jets have claimed G David Moore off of waivers from the Panthers on Monday, according to Field Yates.

Moore, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Grambling State this past April. The Panthers signed him to a rookie contract soon after, but he was waived on Sunday.

Moore was a two-year starter in college before opting out of last season.

During his college career at Grambling State, Moore appeared in 28 games and made 15 starts at left guard.