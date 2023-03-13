Jets Converting $6M Of DL John Franklin-Myers’ Base Salary Into Signing Bonus

The New York Jets are converting $6 million of DL John Franklin Myers‘ base salary into a signing bonus, creating $4.8 million in cap space for 2023, according to Field Yates.

Franklin-Myers, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

In 2022, Franklin-Myers appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets. He finished with 38 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.