Jets Create $3.5M Of Cap Room By Reworking DL John Franklin-Myers’ Deal

The Jets have converted $4.32 million of DL John Franklin-Myers base salary into a signing bonus, which creates $3.5 million in cap space for the 2023 season, according to Field Yates.

The move will provide the Jets with more flexibility as they fit QB Aaron Rodgers‘ contract on to their books following the trade from Green Bay.

Franklin-Myers, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

The Jets restructured Franklin Myers’ contract earlier this offseason by converting $6 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, which freed up $4.8 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Franklin-Myers appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets. He finished with 38 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.