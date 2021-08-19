Jets DE Carl Lawson Getting MRI On Achilles

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets DE Carl Lawson is getting an MRI on his Achilles after leaving practice Thursday.

Mike Garafolo reports Lawson heard a pop and went down in joint practices between the Jets and Packers. He had to be carted off the field.

Lawson had been having a tremendous camp after signing with the Jets as a major free-agent acquisition this offseason, so this would be brutal news if he has indeed torn his Achilles.

Lawson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Lawson as the news is available.