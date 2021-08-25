Jets DE Vinny Curry Will Miss 2021 Season Due To Blood Disorder

Jets DE Vinny Curry announced that he will miss the 2021 season due to the effects of a blood disorder.

The team diagnosed the issue in July and it necessitated the removal of Curry’s spleen. While he was recovering, he developed blood clots and needed to go on blood thinners.

🙏🏾 God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

While the medication will prevent Curry from playing this season as he recovers, he says he should be able to make a full recovery and play in 2022.

The Jets placed Curry on the non-football injury list on Tuesday.

Curry, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

Curry signed on with the Jets this past March.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.