Jets Designate S Chuck Clark To Return

The New York Jets have designated S Chuck Clark to return from injured reserve, per Brian Costello.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The veteran safety has been out since mid-October.

Clark, 29, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract and was slated to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he signed a three-year, $16 million extension.

Clark was set to make a base salary of $3.285 million in the final season of his deal in 2023. New York acquired him from Baltimore in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick and brought him back on a new deal.

In 2024, Clark has appeared in six games for the Jets, recording 32 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four pass deflections.