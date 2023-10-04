Jets Designate Two To Return To Practice

The New York Jets announced they have opened the practice windows for fourth-round OT Carter Warren and sixth-round S Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Warren was on injured reserve and Bernard-Converse was on the PUP list.

Warren, 24, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh. The Jets drafted him with the the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4.584 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $744,320.

For his career, Warren appeared in 40 games and made 39 starts at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the course of four seasons.