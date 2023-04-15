Jets DL Quinnen Williams Seeking $25M Per Year?

Rich Cimini of ESPN believes that Jets DL Quinnen Williams could seek a new contract with the team worth around $23-$25 million per season.

Cimini notes there is a chance that Williams could become the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history behind Rams DT Aaron Donald.

Williams has been vocal in his demand for a new contract as he enters the last season of his rookie deal and previously stated that he isn’t planning to report for the start of the offseason program without one.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

Last year, the Jets picked up his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth up to $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more news on Williams as it becomes available.