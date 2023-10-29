Jets DT Al Woods Suffered Torn Achilles

Per Adam Schefter, Jets HC Robert Saleh announced that veteran DT Al Woods tore his Achilles in the overtime win against the Giants on Sunday.

You can expect that Woods’ season is over and he will placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Woods, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. However, he lasted just a few months in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2010 season.

Woods played for a number of teams including the Steelers, Buccaneers, Seahawks and Titans before the Colts signed him to a one-year contract in 2018. From there, he returned to the Seahawks for the 2019 season on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

The Jaguars signed Woods to a one-year, $2.75 million contract but he opted out of the 2020 season. Seattle re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million deal during the 2021 offseason.

From there, Seattle opted to re-sign Woods once again to a two-year extension. However, he was cut following the 2022 season and signed with the Jets ahead of 2023.

In 2023, Woods appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded six tackles and one sack.

We will have more news on Woods when it becomes available.