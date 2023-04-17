Jets DT Quinnen Williams Not In Attendance For Start Of Voluntary Workouts

According to Tom Pelissero, Jets DT Quinnen Williams is not in attendance for the start of voluntary workouts.

This does not come as a big surprise, as Williams had previously stated he didn’t plan to show up until he had a new contract in hand.

The defensive tackle market has taken a big jump this offseason and Williams is believed to be looking for a deal worth as much as $25 million a year.

Williams, 25, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option which will is worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Williams appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 55 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more on Williams as it becomes available.