Jets DT Sheldon Rankins Could Miss 4-6 Weeks With Dislocated Elbow

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Jets DT Sheldon Rankins suffered a dislocated elbow during Sunday’s win over the Bills.

According to Fowler, Rankins could end up missing between 4-6 weeks, depending on the healing process.

The good news for the Jets is that they have an upcoming bye week. Even so, Rankins could be a candidate for injured reserve, which would cost him at least four games.

Rankins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.8 million contract when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option worth $7.7 million for the 2020 season.

New Orleans reworked Rankins’ contract before the start of the 2020 regular season, which allowed him to become a free agent in 2021. He later signed a two-year contract worth up to $17 million with the Jets.

In 2022, Rankins has appeared in nine games for the Jets and recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.