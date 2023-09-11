Jets Elevate LB Sam Eguavoen For Monday Night Football

The New York Jets announced they have elevated LB Sam Eguavoen to the active roster from the practice squad for the Monday night game against the Bills.

Teams can elevate a player from the practice squad three times before he has to pass through waivers to return.

Eguavoen, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2015. He signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL for the 2016 season and spent three years in Canada.

The Dolphins signed Eguavoen to a futures contract for the 2019 season. He stuck on the roster for three seasons before re-signing on a one-year deal in 2022.

The Jets signed Eguavoen this offseason but released him and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2022, Eguavoen appeared in all 17 games for Miami and recorded four total tackles.