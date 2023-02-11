Jets Expected To Aggressively Pursue Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says he’s “more convinced than ever” that the Jets will aggressively pursue a trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

According to Fowler, the buzz around the Jets and Rodgers was strong at the Senior Bowl and has continued this past week.

Fowler mentions that Rodgers is “target A” for the Jets until proven otherwise.

As for the Packers, Fowler writes that they “aren’t down the road on any potential trade” considering that Rodgers hasn’t decided if he’s going to return for the 2023 season.

Should Rodgers not be an option for the Jets, Fowler gets the sense that Derek Carr would be their No. 2 option.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Packers and Rodgers as the news is available.