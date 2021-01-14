Jets Expected To Hire 49ers Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur As Offensive Coordinator

Following the news that the Jets are set to hire 49ers DC Robert Saleh as their new head coach, Adam Schefter reports that New York is expected to hire 49ers passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur as his offensive coordinator.

LaFleur, 34, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator last year.

LaFleur’s brother, Matt, attempted to hire him last year.