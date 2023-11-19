Jets Expected To Pursue Davante Adams This Offseason

According to Adam Schefter, multiple league sources expect the Jets to make a run at trading for Raiders WR Davante Adams yet again this coming offseason.

New York has had its eyes on Adams since acquiring QB Aaron Rodgers, and has checked in with the Raiders a few different times about the idea of trading for Adams.

Schefter says so far Las Vegas has rebuffed the Jets, and what happens over the course of the rest of their season will likely dictate how willing they are to trade Adams during the offseason. If the Raiders are trying to compete in 2024, they might want to hold onto the star receiver.

Adams will be a factor in this as well, as while he likes living in Las Vegas, it’s clear the losing has worn on him and it’s possible he could request a trade to team back up with Rodgers.

Adams, 30, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams has appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and caught 57 passes on 98 targets for 659 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.