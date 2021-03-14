Jets Expected To Pursue G Joe Thuney

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports that Jets GM Joe Douglas is expected to place one of his first calls when teams are allowed to contact free agents on Monday to Patriots G Joe Thuney.

Hughes mentions that the Jets love Thuney’s versatility, reliability and the fact he’s spent his entire career in winning culture.

The expectation is that Thuney will have a strong market, consider that he’s one of the best available offensive linemen in this year’s free agent class.

Thuney, 28, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney last year, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Thuney appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots, making 16 starts for them at guard.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.