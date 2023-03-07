Jets Flying Out For In-Person Meeting With Aaron Rodgers

According to Rob Demovsky, a contingent of officials from the Jets are flying out today to meet with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Dan Graziano adds the contingent includes owner Woody Johnson, GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh and OC Nathaniel Hackett, and possibly more. The first three are obviously the team’s top decision-makers and Hackett is good friends with Rodgers.

The two sides spoke on Monday and were expected to continue their discussions today as Rodgers weighs his football future.

Green Bay has given the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers and it’s certainly possible all of this results in a trade sending Rodgers to New York.

The Packers have said they will give Rodgers a fair amount of say in how he proceeds, whether it’s retirement, a return to the team or playing elsewhere.

There are complications with a Rodgers deal given he’s owed a lot of money and it could require the Packers to rework his deal. There’s also trade compensation to sort out.

Rodgers has yet to announce whether he’ll return for the 2023 season, but a decision is expected soon.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.