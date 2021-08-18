According to Rich Cimini, Jets G Alex Lewis plans to retire after being placed on the reserve/left squad list.

Cimini notes Lewis cannot play for the Jets or any team this year after landing on the list. He could try to play in 2022 but it remains to be seen if he has any desire to make a comeback.

Lewis has had a couple of run-ins with various coaching staffs since entering the NFL but has also had stretches of competent play as a starter.

Lewis, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.831 million contract and was set to make a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season when the Ravens traded him to the Jets for a seventh-round pick.

The Jets re-signed Lewis to a three-year, $18.6 million deal last March. He later agreed to a $2.8 million pay cut this past May.

In 2020, Lewis appeared in nine games for the Jets, making nine starts for them at guard. He was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 26 guard out of 80 qualifying players.