Jets Grant WR Allen Lazard’s Request For Release

According to Pro Football Talk, the Jets are releasing WR Allen Lazard after he asked to be let go.

PFT adds Lazard is hoping to land with a playoff team. He’s also seen his playing time dip as New York has focused on younger options.

The obvious connection is to the Steelers which would reunite Lazard with QB Aaron Rodgers. However, the veteran has to pass through waivers.

Lazard, 30, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets in 2023.

He was due base salaries of $11 million in each of the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a significant pay cut and to lop off the final year of the deal, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Lazard appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded 10 receptions on 18 targets for 79 yards and one touchdown.