Jets Have Inquired About QB Chad Henne

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets have inquired about free agent QB Chad Henne returning to the NFL after he opted to retire during the offseason.

The Jets have made it clear that they will consider adding a veteran quarterback following the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers. Although, they still plan to move forward with Zach Wilson as their starter.

Henne, 38, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2008. He played four years for Miami before signing with the Jaguars as a free agent in 2012.

Henne restructured his contract in 2017 with the Jaguars to a one-year, $3,250,000 contract. He signed a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Chiefs, then returned again on another two-year deal for $3.25 million.

He then signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Chiefs back in March.

For his career, Henne appeared in 78 games for the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Chiefs with a record of 18-36 as a starter. He completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 13,290 yards to go along with 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions.