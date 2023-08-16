Jets Have Reportedly Discussed Potential Trade For Packers LT David Bakhtiari

Outkick’s Armando Salguero reports the Jets have discussed in passing the idea of trading for Packers LT David Bakhtiari to try and solve their uncertainty at left tackle.

He adds Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is obviously on board, as Bakhtiari was one of his good friends and former teammates in Green Bay. Rodgers has actually privately mentioned Bakhtiari as a potential addition for the Jets, per Salguero, including in conversations with Bakhtiari.

However, there are a lot of other logistical hoops to jump through. Bakhtiari remains under contract with the Packers for two more seasons as their starting left tackle and the team would have to be open to trading him and eating over $19 million in dead money.

The odds of that happening before Week 1 are low and go slightly up if Green Bay is struggling before the trade deadline. Salguero writes the Jets could be willing to give up a third-round pick if their need for a left tackle is still dire.

Projected Jets starting LT Duane Brown remains on the PUP list after offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to practice. Former first-round OT Mekhi Becton isn’t working with the first-string offense as his reps continue to be managed due to his knee. Veteran Billy Turner has been working as the starting left tackle in camp.

Bakhtiari doesn’t come without his own age and injury concerns, as he has knee issues that limited him to just 11 games last year after tearing his ACL in 2021. Playing on turf in particular seems to inflame the issue, which is notable given the Jets play home games on turf at MetLife Stadium.

However, when healthy and on the field, Bakhtiari reasserted himself last season as one of the best left tackles in football, so it’s easy to see why the Jets would be interested especially with the Rodgers connection.

Bakhtiari, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He was in the final year of his five-year, $53.34 million contract that included $16 million guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $10 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million.

The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and another $30 million-plus available in March roster bonuses in the first few years of the deal. He worked his way back from a torn ACL he suffered late in the 2020 season.

He’s to earn a base salary of $10.7 million in the final year of his deal in 2024.

In 2022, Bakhtiari appeared in 11 games and started each at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 12 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Bakhtiari as the news is available.