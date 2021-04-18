Jets HC Robert Saleh Still Interested In Signing CB Richard Sherman

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Jets HC Robert Saleh is still interested in signing free agent CB Richard Sherman but whether he ends up in New York will depend on a few factors.

Cimini explains that Sherman joining the Jets will likely depend on what they do in the draft.

Beyond that, Cimini mentions that Sherman would prefer to stick with a contending team out West, depending on the money of course.

Last we heard regarding Sherman, he said that he expects teams to wait until after the draft before getting serious about signing him to a contract.

“Well, apparently we got to wait ’til the draft happens before anything else shakes out, because everybody has their hopes and dreams in the draft, which is understandable,” Sherman said on the Chris Collinsworth podcast via Matt Maiocco.

Sherman serves as his own agent, so he’s been in direct contact with interested teams. He said his age has been a factor, as teams appear to be viewing him as a backup plan if they still need cornerback help after the draft at the end of April.

“You turn 33, and then it’s like, ‘We’ll wait until we get a young pup; and if we can’t get a young pup, we’ll take an old fool.’ So that’s where we’re sitting,” he said.

There hasn’t been a ton of buzz surrounding Sherman so far. The Saints were linked to him early in free agency and Sherman said a couple weeks ago he wouldn’t rule out a return to the Seahawks.

Sherman had previously told ESPN that he plans to play until he is 35, and doesn’t rule out a potential switch to safety at the end of his career.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract. He’s in the final year of the deal and is set to earn a base salary of $8,000,000 this season.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 NFL Free Agents list.