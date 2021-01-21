Jets Hired Former Falcons LB Coach Jeff Ulbrich As Defensive Coordinator

New Jets HC Robert Saleh announced indirectly that New York had hired former Falcons LB coach Jeff Ulbrich as its new defensive coordinator, per Brian Costello.

The announcement came as Saleh answered a question about who would call plays on defense, saying he would leave that job for Ulbrich.

Ulbrich, 43, was drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Hawaii in 2000. After a ten-year playing career, all in San Francisco, Ulbrich entered the coaching ranks with the Seahawks as an assistant special teams coach.

Ulbrich later joined the Falcons in 2015 as a LB coach and rose to interim defensive coordinator this past season.