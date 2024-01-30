Jets Hiring Shawn Jefferson As WRs Coach

Josina Anderson reports that the Jets are hiring former Panthers WRs coach Shawn Jefferson in the same capacity.

Indications were that Jefferson was likely to land in New York and it looks like the two sides were able to strike a deal.

Jefferson, 55, is a former ninth-round draft pick by the Chargers out of UCF back in 1991. After four seasons with San Diego, he went on to play for the Patriots, Falcons, and Lions.

He later began his coaching career with Detroit, spending six seasons with the team as an offensive assistant and wide receivers coach. Jefferson then coached wide receivers with the Titans, Dolphins, and Jets before joining the Cardinals’ coaching staff in 2021.

The Panthers hired Jefferson as their WRs coach last year.

Jefferson is the father of Rams’ WR Van Jefferson.