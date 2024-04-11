Jets Hosting Florida State QB Jordan Travis For Top 30 Visit

Logan B. Robinson of NoleGameday reported the Jets are scheduled to host Florida State QB Jordan Travis for a pre-draft visit.

Jordan Schultz confirmed today that New York is set to bring in Travis for an official top-30 visit this weekend.

According to Schultz, Travis is “ahead of schedule” with his recovery from a fractured fibula and is expected to be ready for training camp.

Travis is expected to come off the board sometime in the middle rounds of the draft as a developmental backup quarterback.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Travis, 23, was a four-year starter at Florida State and earned ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2023. He was also first-team All-ACC last season and second-team in 2022.

During his college career, he completed 62 percent of his passes for 8,715 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded 417 rushing attempts for 1,950 yards (4.7 YPC) and 31 touchdowns.