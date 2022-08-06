Jets Hosting Veteran OT Duane Brown

Rich Cimini reports that the Jets are hosting veteran OT Duane Brown for a visit, which will include him attending a team scrimmage.

Cimini adds that the Jets have been looking for depth at tackle over the past few months and even brought in OT Riley Reiff before he signed with the Bears.

Brown is currently facing a charge of possession of a concealed firearm due to an incident that occurred at the beginning of July.

The Panthers reportedly had some interest in Brown, but that was back in March and there really hasn’t much buzz about him since then.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.