TRADE: Jets Trading QB Zach Wilson To Broncos

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are trading QB Zach Wilson to the Broncos.

Rapoport adds the two teams will swap late-round picks, with Denver giving up a sixth (No. 203) and getting back a seventh (No. 256), while the Jets will also eat some of Wilson’s remaining $5.5 million guaranteed salary in 2024.

Adam Schefter adds the two teams will split that $5.5 million down the middle.

New York has been trying to unload Wilson all offseason and finally found a taker.

The Broncos get a little extra depth at quarterback for a cheap price and a passion project for HC Sean Payton. Wilson gets a fresh start in a new organization to try and get his career back on track.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 12 games for the Jets and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 2,245 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.