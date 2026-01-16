Jets Interview Eight Candidates For Defensive Coordinator Including Wink Martindale

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve completed eight interviews this week for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The full list includes:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard Michigan DC Wink Martindale Jets DBs coach Chris Harris Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones Dolphins CBs Coach Mathieu Araujo

Martindale, 62, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

Michigan hired him as the defensive coordinator and he spent two years with the Wolverines.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.