Jets Interviewing Former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett For OC Job

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets are interviewing former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett for their opening at offensive coordinator.

Hackett has been a play-caller or offensive coordinator at a few stops before this past season in Denver, including with the Packers and Jaguars, so he’d be among the more experienced options on New York’s candidate list.

He also overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh when the two were in Jacksonville.

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos.