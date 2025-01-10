Jets Interviewing Maryland HC Mike Locksley For HC Job

Ian Rapoport reports the Jets are interviewing Maryland HC Mike Locksley for their head coaching vacancy on Friday.

Here’s where things stand with the Jets’ head coaching search:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interview)

New York is clearly casting a wide net for its head coach job, making Locksley the first candidate from the college ranks.

He is a long-established coach at the collegiate level and would be embarking on his first NFL job.

Locksley, 55, began his coaching career at Towson State in 1992 as their defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator. After two years at Naval Academy Prep, he joined the University of the Pacific and Army as a position coach the next two years.

From there, he was Maryland’s running backs coach from 1998-2002 and Florida’s RBs coach in 2003-2004. He spent the next three years as Illinois’ offensive coordinator before his first head coaching job with New Mexico in 2009-2011.

He returned to Maryland as offensive coordinator from 2012-2015 and was named interim head coach in his final year at the school. Alabama hired him as an offensive analyst and promoted him to offensive coordinator the following two years.

Maryland brought him back as head coach in 2019.

He holds a head coach record of 35–67 and is 3-0 in bowl games.