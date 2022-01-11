Jets & Lions Announced As Senior Bowl Coaching Staffs

The Senior Bowl announced that the two coaching staffs this year will be the Lions and the Jets.

The Reese's Senior Bowl would like to welcome the @Lions to the 2022 game to be held February 5th, 2022. #Lions #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ Link:https://t.co/L4a7QpMZvF pic.twitter.com/0sT8hTTTc6 — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 11, 2022

The Lions hold the No. 1 overall pick while the Jets have the No. 4 pick and the No. 10 pick (from Seattle).

Coaching the Senior Bowl provides both staffs a unique opportunity to work closely with some of the top prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The game will be held on Saturday, February 5, in Mobile, Alabama. The coaches will work with the players during the week preceding the game.

