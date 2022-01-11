Jets & Lions Announced As Senior Bowl Coaching Staffs

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Senior Bowl announced that the two coaching staffs this year will be the Lions and the Jets. 

The Lions hold the No. 1 overall pick while the Jets have the No. 4 pick and the No. 10 pick (from Seattle). 

Coaching the Senior Bowl provides both staffs a unique opportunity to work closely with some of the top prospects available in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

The game will be held on Saturday, February 5, in Mobile, Alabama. The coaches will work with the players during the week preceding the game. 

You can find the list of players who have currently accepted invitations to play in the game here

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply