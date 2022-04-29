Jets & Lions Made Trade Offers For Deebo Samuel, But 49ers Were Not Interested

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported during an interview with Pat McAfee that the Jets and Lions both made trade offers for Deebo Samuel, but the 49ers declined both of them.

According to Rapoport, the Jets offered No. 10 overall and a pick swap for Samuel, which came out to the equivalent of pick No. 13 or 14.

The Lions had their offer out to the 49ers as well before they made the decision to trade up for Alabama WR Jameson Williams last night.

Rapoport explains that the 49ers wouldn’t engage with teams interested in acquiring Samuel. Beyond that, Rapoport isn’t sure how all of this will play out as the 49ers appear to be focused on making this work while Samuel clearly isn’t happy with his current situation.

Samuel requested a trade last week and since then there has been rampant speculation about where he could end up. Teams like the Jets, Chiefs, Texans and Packers have all been tossed out among others.

Samuel is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract, which is what A.J. Brown got from the Eagles as part of the trade with the Titans last night.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.